Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 878,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.58% of Radian Group worth $29,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth about $53,792,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,565,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,012,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,552,000 after acquiring an additional 594,752 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth about $16,918,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth about $16,368,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radian Group Price Performance

NYSE RDN traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.78. 764,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,114,895. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.34 and a 52-week high of $33.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.84 and its 200-day moving average is $29.94.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Radian Group had a net margin of 47.74% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $319.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Radian Group’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on RDN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

Insider Activity at Radian Group

In other news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 5,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $187,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $636,254.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric Ray sold 65,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $2,027,720.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,791 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,670,210.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,651,517. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company's stock.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

