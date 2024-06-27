Raymond James Trims Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Target Price to $520.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $540.00 to $520.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Saia from $504.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Saia from $645.00 to $484.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Saia in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Saia from $473.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Saia from $676.00 to $580.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $498.00.

SAIA opened at $464.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $434.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $487.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.70. Saia has a 12-month low of $328.46 and a 12-month high of $628.34.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $754.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.36 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 12.42%. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that Saia will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $407.00 per share, with a total value of $203,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Saia by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,505,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,465,488,000 after buying an additional 15,605 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Saia by 16.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,069,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $625,559,000 after buying an additional 149,074 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Saia by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 817,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $358,206,000 after purchasing an additional 15,317 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Saia by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 708,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,425,000 after purchasing an additional 45,155 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in Saia by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 567,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,876,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599 shares during the period.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

