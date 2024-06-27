Real Estate Investors Plc (LON:RLE) Insider Acquires £38,579.40 in Stock

Real Estate Investors Plc (LON:RLE – Get Free Report) insider Paul Bassi bought 107,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of £38,579.40 ($48,940.00).
Real Estate Investors Stock Performance
RLE opened at GBX 36.50 ($0.46) on Thursday. Real Estate Investors Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 27.01 ($0.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 37 ($0.47). The stock has a market cap of £63.45 million, a PE ratio of -730.00 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 34.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 32.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.39.
Real Estate Investors Company Profile
