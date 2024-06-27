Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.16 and last traded at $38.10. Approximately 3,523,199 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 7,346,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.76.

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.67 and a 200 day moving average of $38.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter worth about $412,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter worth about $1,691,000. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its holdings in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 173.8% in the third quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 31,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 19,952 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,490,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,785,000 after acquiring an additional 706,600 shares during the period. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter.

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Real Estate Select Sector index, a market-cap-weighted index of REITs and real estate stocks, excluding mortgage REITs, from the S&P 500. XLRE was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

