Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Trading Down 1%

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT – Get Free Report) were down 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 4,334 ($54.98) and last traded at GBX 4,352 ($55.21). Approximately 1,541,969 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 2,279,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,395 ($55.75).

Separately, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,449.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,940.48. The firm has a market cap of £30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 1,917.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.06.

In related news, insider Tamara Ingram acquired 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,509 ($57.20) per share, for a total transaction of £15,781.50 ($20,019.66). In other news, insider Tamara Ingram bought 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,509 ($57.20) per share, with a total value of £15,781.50 ($20,019.66). Also, insider Kris Licht sold 10,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,479 ($56.82), for a total transaction of £463,307.76 ($587,730.25). 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

