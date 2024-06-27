Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Gap Down to $8.76

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.76, but opened at $7.00. Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.01, with a volume of 6,654,200 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RXRX. KeyCorp increased their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.86.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 765.90% and a negative return on equity of 79.96%. The business had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Recursion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $100,962.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,241,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,868,336.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $100,962.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,241,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,868,336.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $353,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 978,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,650,152.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 241,359 shares of company stock worth $2,006,876. Corporate insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRX. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 187,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $662,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 154,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Oxford Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $138,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.