Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Costco Wholesale (COST)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST):

6/25/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Tigress Financial from $870.00 to $975.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/20/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $860.00 to $890.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/14/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $890.00 to $940.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/6/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $850.00 to $905.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/6/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $850.00 to $900.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/3/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $840.00 to $890.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/2/2024 – Costco Wholesale was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/31/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $875.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $800.00.

5/31/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $845.00 to $860.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/31/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $800.00 to $850.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/31/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $710.00 to $800.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/31/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They now have a $676.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $650.00.

5/31/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $700.00 to $765.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/31/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $750.00 to $775.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/31/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $777.00 to $850.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/31/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $800.00 to $850.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/31/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $815.00 to $873.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/28/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $805.00 to $900.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/25/2024 – Costco Wholesale was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/22/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $805.00 to $850.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/17/2024 – Costco Wholesale was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/14/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $810.00 to $820.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $800.00 price target on the stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST traded down $5.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $851.78. 450,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,964,204. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $524.63 and a one year high of $873.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $796.35 and a 200 day moving average of $736.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.77, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.43 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,717 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. SRN Advisors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 3,542 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

