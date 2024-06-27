Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Darden Restaurants (DRI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Darden Restaurants (NYSE: DRI):

6/25/2024 – Darden Restaurants had its price target lowered by analysts at Argus from $186.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/21/2024 – Darden Restaurants had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

6/21/2024 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $167.00 to $170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/21/2024 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $191.00 to $192.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/21/2024 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $180.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/21/2024 – Darden Restaurants had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $190.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/20/2024 – Darden Restaurants had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

6/20/2024 – Darden Restaurants had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.

6/20/2024 – Darden Restaurants had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

6/14/2024 – Darden Restaurants had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $187.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/14/2024 – Darden Restaurants had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $167.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $175.00.

6/14/2024 – Darden Restaurants had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $170.00 to $165.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/13/2024 – Darden Restaurants had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $177.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/13/2024 – Darden Restaurants had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $170.00 to $165.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

6/13/2024 – Darden Restaurants had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $190.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/13/2024 – Darden Restaurants had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $194.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/12/2024 – Darden Restaurants had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/11/2024 – Darden Restaurants had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $181.00 to $170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/5/2024 – Darden Restaurants had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $192.00 to $191.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/28/2024 – Darden Restaurants had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/17/2024 – Darden Restaurants was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $151.35. 356,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,417. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.66 and a 200 day moving average of $159.48. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.36 and a fifty-two week high of $176.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.82% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 61.50%.

In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $734,998.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,800.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $734,998.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,800.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $192,857.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $993,717.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $72,901,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 55.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,168,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $167,359,000 after buying an additional 418,860 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $58,601,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 553,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,976,000 after purchasing an additional 312,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Featured Stories

