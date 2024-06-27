Reviewing Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) & Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV)

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) and Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Murphy USA has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lazydays has a beta of 2, indicating that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.8% of Murphy USA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of Lazydays shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Murphy USA shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 61.5% of Lazydays shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Murphy USA $21.53 billion 0.46 $556.80 million $23.83 19.92 Lazydays $1.08 billion 0.04 -$110.27 million ($9.62) -0.31

This table compares Murphy USA and Lazydays’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Murphy USA has higher revenue and earnings than Lazydays. Lazydays is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Murphy USA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Murphy USA and Lazydays, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Murphy USA 1 1 3 0 2.40 Lazydays 0 0 0 0 N/A

Murphy USA presently has a consensus price target of $408.60, suggesting a potential downside of 13.92%. Given Murphy USA’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Murphy USA is more favorable than Lazydays.

Profitability

This table compares Murphy USA and Lazydays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murphy USA 2.43% 64.45% 12.04% Lazydays -12.48% -16.47% -3.86%

Summary

Murphy USA beats Lazydays on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc. engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. Murphy USA Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. operates recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. The company offers RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, and after-market parts and accessories. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

