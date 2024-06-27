Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Trading Up 2.7%

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.50 and last traded at $29.50. 7,331 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 223% from the average session volume of 2,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.73.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.29.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in Canada and the United States. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; floor protection products; and power tool accessories.

