Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Research analysts at Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.12% from the company’s current price.

RIVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group upgraded Rivian Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $14.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Rivian Automotive has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $28.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.01.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 53.55% and a negative net margin of 111.09%. Equities research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $820,719.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,452,349.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 7.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 288,191 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after purchasing an additional 19,699 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,695,576 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $235,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,650 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

