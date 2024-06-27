Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $57.63

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$57.63 and traded as low as C$50.89. Rogers Communications shares last traded at C$51.40, with a volume of 1,422,357 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RCI.B. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$82.00 to C$74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.50 to C$71.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$72.96.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$53.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$57.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 434.09, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 46.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.56.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

