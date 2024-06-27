Roku’s (ROKU) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Roku from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $81.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Roku from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Roku Price Performance

NASDAQ ROKU traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.77. 588,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,951,595. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.16. Roku has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 1.92.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $881.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.54 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.38) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Roku will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $673,973.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,108,998.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $673,973.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,108,998.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $409,532.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,747.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,898 shares of company stock worth $1,347,966 over the last three months. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 3.3% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 43.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

