Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 160.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 3,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROP. Barclays upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.82.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $4.52 on Thursday, hitting $562.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,122. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $469.61 and a 12 month high of $568.68. The company has a market capitalization of $60.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $538.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $542.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.17 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

