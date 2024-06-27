Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Bought by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,052 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Ross Stores by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,133 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $146.78. 313,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,254,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.30 and a 52 week high of $151.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.27.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $130,206.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,634.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.58.

About Ross Stores

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

