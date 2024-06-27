Roth Mkm Lowers Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Price Target to $1.00

Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Roth Mkm from $2.85 to $1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price suggests a potential upside of 303.71% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Splash Beverage Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

NYSEAMERICAN SBEV opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of -1.31. Splash Beverage Group has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.18.

Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 million. Splash Beverage Group had a negative return on equity of 1,659.09% and a negative net margin of 150.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Splash Beverage Group will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Splash Beverage Group stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 45,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.10% of Splash Beverage Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sale of various beverages in the United States. It is involved in the manufacture and distribution of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and retail sale of beverages and groceries online through qplash.com. The company's products include flavored tequilas under the SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila name; hydration and energy products under the TapouT Performance name; wine under the Copa DI Vino name; and Pulpoloco Sangria.

