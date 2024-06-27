Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $464.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FDS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a $460.00 target price (down previously from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an underperform rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $432.00.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $415.75 on Monday. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $385.27 and a 12-month high of $488.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $423.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $447.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.74.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $552.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.71 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 23.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. Analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total transaction of $1,356,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,838,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 4,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.57, for a total value of $1,759,708.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,135.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total value of $1,356,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,838,871.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,419 shares of company stock worth $11,735,373 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 100.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,396,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,515,000 after purchasing an additional 698,611 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,977,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,288,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,008,000 after acquiring an additional 88,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 15.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 503,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,146,000 after purchasing an additional 66,986 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

