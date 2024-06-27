Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.10

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHPGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Ryman Hospitality Properties has a payout ratio of 85.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties to earn $8.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.3%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

RHP stock opened at $95.87 on Thursday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a fifty-two week low of $79.86 and a fifty-two week high of $122.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Chairman Colin V. Reed purchased 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,468,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 819,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,156,815.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William E. Haslam purchased 9,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.28 per share, for a total transaction of $999,992.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,381.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed acquired 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,468,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 819,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,156,815.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RHP. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.29.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

