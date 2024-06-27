S.A. Mason LLC Boosts Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,536 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 4,904 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GNTX. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Gentex by 0.5% during the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 126,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Gentex by 0.7% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 204,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. jvl associates llc increased its position in shares of Gentex by 5.5% during the first quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 21,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Gentex by 26.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 4,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $162,513.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,707.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gentex Stock Performance

Shares of Gentex stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,527. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.39 and a 200-day moving average of $34.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Gentex had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on GNTX. StockNews.com upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

