S.A. Mason LLC Boosts Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 172.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 59,276.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 15,412 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 32,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,422,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,107,000 after purchasing an additional 426,391 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 212.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

Insider Activity at Host Hotels & Resorts

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $72,621.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,478.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of HST traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.91. The stock had a trading volume of 144,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,024,382. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day moving average is $19.41. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $21.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.43%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

