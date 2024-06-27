S.A. Mason LLC Buys 6,889 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 811.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Paychex by 15.4% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Paychex by 37.6% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Paychex by 9.8% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Paychex by 30.8% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.98. 159,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,796,612. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.27 and a twelve month high of $129.70.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 85.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $2,454,755.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,452.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

