S.A. Mason LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

S.A. Mason LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meredith Wealth Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 13,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.32. 121,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,022,382. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $77.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.96 and its 200 day moving average is $77.07.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.258 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

