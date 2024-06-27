S.A. Mason LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

S.A. Mason LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,325,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,739,000 after buying an additional 190,258 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,168,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,974,000 after purchasing an additional 302,701 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,446,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,483,000 after purchasing an additional 254,848 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,847,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,534,000 after purchasing an additional 254,175 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,347.2% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,039,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,578 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $183.90. 57,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,517. The firm has a market cap of $79.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $149.67 and a 52 week high of $186.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

