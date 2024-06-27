S.A. Mason LLC Makes New $114,000 Investment in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (NYSEARCA:POWA)

S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (NYSEARCA:POWA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Separately, BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000.

Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:POWA traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,430. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.94 and a 200-day moving average of $75.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.04 million, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.74. Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF has a 12-month low of $63.20 and a 12-month high of $79.33.

Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF Profile

The Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (POWA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Pricing Power index. The fund selects US large- and mid-cap stocks of companies considered well-positioned to maintain stable profit margins in all market conditions. Stocks satisfying a four factor screening process are included in the index, on an equal-weight basis POWA was launched on Dec 15, 2006 and is issued by Invesco.

