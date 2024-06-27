S.A. Mason LLC Sells 232 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

S.A. Mason LLC reduced its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $1,248,036,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 46,241.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 840,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,142,000 after buying an additional 838,813 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,856,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,541,967,000 after buying an additional 705,771 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,595,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,167,000 after buying an additional 160,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,481,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,391,000 after buying an additional 150,713 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $1.71 on Thursday, reaching $377.96. 141,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,713. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $353.15 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $386.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.08.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $456.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $431.14.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

