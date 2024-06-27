Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC) Trading Up 3.5%

Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.95 and last traded at $14.95. Approximately 3,308 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 214,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.45.

Sable Offshore Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.03.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James C. Flores bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.74 per share, with a total value of $1,374,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,625,000 shares in the company, valued at $36,067,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sable Offshore news, CEO James C. Flores bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.74 per share, with a total value of $1,374,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,625,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,067,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Phillip Pipkin sold 82,238 shares of Sable Offshore stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $1,205,609.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,016.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sable Offshore

Sable Offshore Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Sable Offshore during the first quarter valued at $235,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sable Offshore during the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new position in shares of Sable Offshore during the 1st quarter worth $32,880,000. Institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

