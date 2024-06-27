Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPGC) Short Interest Down 71.5% in June

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPGC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, a decrease of 71.5% from the May 31st total of 222,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Sacks Parente Golf Price Performance

NASDAQ:SPGC remained flat at $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday. 428,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,300. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average is $0.59. Sacks Parente Golf has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

Sacks Parente Golf (NASDAQ:SPGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter. Sacks Parente Golf had a negative return on equity of 130.52% and a negative net margin of 804.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sacks Parente Golf will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sacks Parente Golf Company Profile

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc, a technology-forward golf company, manufactures and sells golf products. The company provides putting instruments, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related products. It also offers online custom fitting programs. The company sells its products through e-commerce, distributors, wholesale customers, including pro-shops at golf courses and off-course retailers, sporting goods retailers, online retailers, third-party distributors, and through Club Champion Golf, as well as through mass merchants and corporate customers in the Americas, Asia, and Europe.

