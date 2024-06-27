Safir Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 9,123 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Safir Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,123 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 10.6% of Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $12,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 40,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $76.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,874. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $77.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.31 and its 200 day moving average is $76.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.