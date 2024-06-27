Safir Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.27 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Safir Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up about 3.5% of Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $4,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 371.8% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $167.80. 86,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,660. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.66 and its 200-day moving average is $166.91. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $176.20. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

