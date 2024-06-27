Sage Investment Advisers LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Sage Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 2.9% of Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,896,000 after purchasing an additional 9,123 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7,662.3% during the 1st quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 318,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,301,000 after buying an additional 314,309 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 6,311 shares during the period. Finally, Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.72. 418,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,779,874. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.54. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $77.32.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

