Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Has $431,000 Stock Position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUBD. Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 388.5% in the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 108,203 shares in the last quarter. Mayport LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,095,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,302,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 45,675 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA NUBD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,210. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.56 and a one year high of $22.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.84.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.