Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Sells 284 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,194 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,855 shares of company stock worth $19,285,643 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $1.46 on Thursday, reaching $194.91. The company had a trading volume of 41,663,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,077,320. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.61 billion, a PE ratio of 49.70, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC decreased their price objective on Tesla from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Tesla from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.30.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

