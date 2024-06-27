Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Sells 56,433 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,433 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 3.4% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $50.47. 1,279,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,777,743. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.35. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.51.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.