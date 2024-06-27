Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 57,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,670,000. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GTO. KWB Wealth acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,570,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $22,154,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $15,382,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,445,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 983.2% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,182,000 after purchasing an additional 166,403 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GTO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.54. 36,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,057. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.54. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $47.47.

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

