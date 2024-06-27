Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 24,684 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,171,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,811,000 after acquiring an additional 95,009 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 67,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BIZD traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.12. 177,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,912. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.58. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $17.43.

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

