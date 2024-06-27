Sar Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 40,858 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Sar Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 49.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,858 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of Sar Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sar Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $5,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2,874.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,007,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,069 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 26,366.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,086,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,957 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 44.0% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,578,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,311 shares during the last quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,506,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,536,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,750,000 after purchasing an additional 697,993 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $45.13. The company had a trading volume of 221,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,330. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.45 and a 1-year high of $46.21.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

