Scharf Investments LLC Has $389,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Scharf Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 113.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $72,000.

Shares of IWB stock traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $298.69. The stock had a trading volume of 564,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,188. The business has a 50 day moving average of $288.11 and a 200 day moving average of $278.27. The stock has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $224.41 and a 12-month high of $299.59.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

