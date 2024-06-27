Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.50

Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Schroder Income Growth Stock Down 0.7 %
LON SCF traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 285 ($3.62). 59,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,299. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93. Schroder Income Growth has a 1-year low of GBX 247 ($3.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 298 ($3.78). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 286.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 274.16. The company has a market cap of £197.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,239.13 and a beta of 0.89.
About Schroder Income Growth
