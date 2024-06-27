Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.50

Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Schroder Income Growth Stock Down 0.7 %

LON SCF traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 285 ($3.62). 59,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,299. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93. Schroder Income Growth has a 1-year low of GBX 247 ($3.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 298 ($3.78). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 286.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 274.16. The company has a market cap of £197.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,239.13 and a beta of 0.89.

About Schroder Income Growth

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All Share Total Return Index.

