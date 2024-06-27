Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Acquired by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHE. Towercrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 486,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,638,000 after purchasing an additional 26,269 shares in the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 198,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 891,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,107,000 after purchasing an additional 21,862 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHE traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.48. 390,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,513. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $27.23.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.