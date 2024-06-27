Scottish American Investment (LON:SAIN) Shares Down 1%

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAIN – Get Free Report) was down 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 511 ($6.48) and last traded at GBX 511 ($6.48). Approximately 285,519 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 251,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 516 ($6.55).
Scottish American Investment Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 509.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 508.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £911.22 million, a P/E ratio of 866.10 and a beta of 0.65.
Scottish American Investment Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of GBX 3.45 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. Scottish American Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,372.88%.
Insider Activity
Scottish American Investment Company Profile
The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
