Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $103.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.20.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SIGI

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $91.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.55. Selective Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $89.78 and a fifty-two week high of $109.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.73%.

Institutional Trading of Selective Insurance Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EULAV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 110,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 240.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,423,000 after buying an additional 67,445 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $318,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,135,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 245.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.