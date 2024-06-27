ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 10.1% in the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 919 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,212,000. TrueMark Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 9.1% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,742,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.75, for a total transaction of $463,389.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,725.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,521,422.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 602 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.75, for a total transaction of $463,389.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,725.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Up 3.0 %

NOW stock traded up $22.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $776.30. The company had a trading volume of 356,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,562. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $527.24 and a fifty-two week high of $815.32. The company has a market capitalization of $159.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $724.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $740.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on NOW shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $814.48.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

