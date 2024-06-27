Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Stake Cut by Seed Wealth Management Inc.

Seed Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,465 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Shell by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,871,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,504,920,000 after buying an additional 477,432 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Shell by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,356,191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $602,352,000 after purchasing an additional 384,967 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Shell by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,742,878 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $562,866,000 after purchasing an additional 848,104 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,173,651 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $406,226,000 after buying an additional 143,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Shell by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,325,276 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $350,403,000 after buying an additional 885,069 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of Shell stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,650,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,387,158. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.48. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $58.14 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61. The firm has a market cap of $227.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.51. Shell had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $74.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 50.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

