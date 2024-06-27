Shoe Carnival, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th.

Shoe Carnival has raised its dividend by an average of 32.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Shoe Carnival has a payout ratio of 17.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Shoe Carnival to earn $2.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.1%.

NASDAQ:SCVL traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.39. 39,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,148. The firm has a market cap of $988.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.49. Shoe Carnival has a 52-week low of $19.87 and a 52-week high of $39.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.22.

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $300.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.38 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.02%. On average, analysts predict that Shoe Carnival will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 2,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $80,078.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,640.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

SCVL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Williams Trading raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

