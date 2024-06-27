Shoe Carnival, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVLGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th.

Shoe Carnival has raised its dividend by an average of 32.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Shoe Carnival has a payout ratio of 17.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Shoe Carnival to earn $2.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.1%.

Shoe Carnival Price Performance

NASDAQ:SCVL traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.39. 39,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,148. The firm has a market cap of $988.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.49. Shoe Carnival has a 52-week low of $19.87 and a 52-week high of $39.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.22.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVLGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $300.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.38 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.02%. On average, analysts predict that Shoe Carnival will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Shoe Carnival

In related news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 2,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $80,078.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,640.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCVL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Williams Trading raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

