Short Interest in Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Declines By 74.0%

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 74.0% from the May 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Advantest Stock Up 3.0 %

ATEYY traded up $1.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.71. 183,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Advantest has a fifty-two week low of $23.48 and a fifty-two week high of $49.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.29. The stock has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.74 and a beta of 1.46.

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Advantest had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $914.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advantest will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Advantest Company Profile

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductors, component test system products, and mechatronics systems in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics Related Business; and Service and other departments.

