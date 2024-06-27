Short Interest in Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) Decreases By 97.1%

Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.1% from the May 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARRJF remained flat at $4.59 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.30. Arjo AB has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85.

Arjo AB (publ) develops and sells medical devices and solutions for patients for clinical and financial outcomes for healthcare in Europe, Asia and Pacific, South America, Africa, and internationally. It offers products and solutions for patient handling, hygiene, disinfection, medical beds, pressure injury prevention, diagnostics, prevention of deep vein thrombosis and treatment of edema, leg ulcer treatment and prevention, and for obstetric and cardiac diagnostics.

