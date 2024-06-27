Short Interest in Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW) Drops By 71.4%

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Arqit Quantum Stock Performance
Shares of ARQQW stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,250. Arqit Quantum has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.15.
About Arqit Quantum
