Short Interest in Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Decreases By 95.5%

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.5% from the May 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bankinter Stock Performance

BKNIY stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.28. The stock had a trading volume of 583 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,149. Bankinter has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $9.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.23.

Get Bankinter alerts:

Bankinter Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0967 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.09.

About Bankinter

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.