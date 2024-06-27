Short Interest in Bravo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRVMF) Declines By 75.0%

Bravo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRVMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the May 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Bravo Mining Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BRVMF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.83. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,470. Bravo Mining has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $4.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.81.
About Bravo Mining
