Short Interest in Bravo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRVMF) Declines By 75.0%

Bravo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRVMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the May 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bravo Mining Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRVMF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.83. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,470. Bravo Mining has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $4.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.81.

Get Bravo Mining alerts:

About Bravo Mining

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Bravo Mining Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, operation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily focuses on Luanga project, a platinum group metals, gold, and nickel project, which comprise 7,810 hectares mining exploration license located in the Carajás Mineral Province, Pará State, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Bravo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bravo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.