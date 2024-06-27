Short Interest in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN) Drops By 69.9%

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decline of 69.9% from the May 31st total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.
Brighthouse Financial Price Performance
BHFAN stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.85. 21,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,236. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.23.
Brighthouse Financial Announces Dividend
About Brighthouse Financial
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
